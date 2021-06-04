ZooKeeper Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $111,774.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 14,069,277 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.