Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0930 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $5.27 million and $300,270.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,669,349 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

