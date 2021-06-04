Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,881.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.04 or 0.07157077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01813094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00478775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00173701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00756016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00474553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00414334 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.