Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

