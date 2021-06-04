Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.78 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

