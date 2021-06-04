Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 43.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

