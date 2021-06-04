Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

CGC stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

