Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,437,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank First by 630.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 571.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank First by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

