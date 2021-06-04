Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Hold

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $567.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

