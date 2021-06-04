Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Sell

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $29,847.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier acquired 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

