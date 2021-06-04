Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 232,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

