Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,399. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.