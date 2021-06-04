Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,399. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.