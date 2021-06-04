Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 376%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

EB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 1,051,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.