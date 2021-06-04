Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 525,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

