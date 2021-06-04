Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $122.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $124.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $523.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

TACO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $368.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

