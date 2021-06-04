Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post sales of $21.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.59 billion and the highest is $22.27 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $88.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.41 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.91 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 1,392,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. The company has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

