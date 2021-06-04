Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.25 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $5.52 on Friday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

