Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 6,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

