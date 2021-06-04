Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

ALNY stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 3,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,768. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

