Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $752.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.34 million and the highest is $780.10 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.
RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,060,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.22. 401,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
