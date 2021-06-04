Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $752.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.34 million and the highest is $780.10 million. RH reported sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,060,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.22. 401,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

