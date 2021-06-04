Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $118.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.92 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GWB traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,221. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

