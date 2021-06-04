Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $140.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.50 million and the highest is $146.86 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $561.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

EVRI traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 67,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

