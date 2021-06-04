Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

