Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Shares of DRI opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

