Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 615.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

