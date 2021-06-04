Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CARG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 29,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

