Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,017. The stock has a market cap of $344.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

