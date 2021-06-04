Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $665.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.80 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.