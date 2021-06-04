Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.61. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,682. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.