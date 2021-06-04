Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

YJ stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

