Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.11 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Yatra Online worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.