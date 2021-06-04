Xponance Inc. Sells 154,202 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.