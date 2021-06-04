Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $159.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $103.12 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

