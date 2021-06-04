Xponance Inc. Purchases 724 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

