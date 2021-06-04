Xponance Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

