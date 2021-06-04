Xponance Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $13,784,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

