XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $50.30 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $50.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s previous close.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $152,073,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

