Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 242,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 355,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,935.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

