Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 242,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 355,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
