Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.92. 3,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

