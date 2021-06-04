WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 114,772 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

