W&T Offshore Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,395 call options.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

