Wrapped BNB Price Hits $403.36 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $403.36 or 0.01068518 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $578.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,207,082 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.