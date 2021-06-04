Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $37,826.36 or 0.99922871 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.05 billion and $129.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00087398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 186,310 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.