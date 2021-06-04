Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00012838 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $317,476.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00314548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00254325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.01140395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,627.06 or 0.99831159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

