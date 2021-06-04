World Asset Management Inc Sells 685 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

NYSE WU opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

