World Asset Management Inc Has $347,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

