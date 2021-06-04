World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.