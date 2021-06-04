Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.