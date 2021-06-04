Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.57

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 10680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

