William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $652.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.